LETTER: Dodgeland voters: Support referendum and Nico on April 7

Dodgeland School District voters have two important votes on the April 7 ballot. The first being the $17 million referendum to address the needs for infrastructure upgrades, improved educational spaces and safety and security improvements.

Dodgeland contracted for a complete facilities needs analysis, got input from staff and outside experts on educational space needs and a community survey was done through an unbiased third-party firm. The result of those efforts is the referendum that is before our voters on April 7.

Residents have asked, “How can our taxes go down if the referendum passes?” The answer is existing debt is repaid and a new referendum amount will make that happen. In fact, the projected 2020-21 mill rate for Dodgeland is less than the 2019-20 mill rate average for all districts in our athletic conference. The time is right to vote “yes” for the Dodgeland referendum.

The second important vote before Dodgeland voters is the at-large position on the school board. Carla Nico needs your vote to work with the board and administration to make Dodgeland a school of excellence. On April 7, vote “yes” and Nico for Dodgeland.

Jeff Caine, Lowell