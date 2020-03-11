LETTER: Dog rescues family during tornado

A Tennessee family is safe from the recent tornado because their beloved dog was persistently barking. Because of the barking they became aware of the storm alert and the approaching storm. They headed to shelter immediately and the entire family was saved. The hero dog perished in the storm but gave his life for the people he loved. I ask you, how can we let dogs be bred for cruel testing and killed at the puppy mill in Spring Green? Any one of these dogs would sacrifice for their owners. The news continually calls to our attention the heroics of dogs. I beg you to love them like they love us. Fight this immoral practice. Contact dane4dogs.org. What kind of society are we if we see wrong and don’t try to change it? We are Wisconsin. We are better than this.