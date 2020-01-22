LETTER: Dogs make our lives whole

Now that the major winter holidays are over, do you long for a fire in the fireplace, a nice chair, a good book, and the comfort of your dog on your lap? The love and devotion of a dog makes you feel complete. Don’t you imagine that the place on your lap is just as meaningful to your dog as it is to you? You truly are their whole life and they give you all the love they have in their heart. My friends, don’t let the precious puppies and dogs at the puppy mill in Spring Green spend their entire life in a cage, subjected to tests, and then killed. Give them the life of love they are entitled to. Lend your voice and fight this immoral activity. Contact dane4dogs.org. We are Wisconsin. We are better than this.