LETTER: Donate to CHS to fill the insurance gap

I have been a volunteer physician at Church Health Services for over 5 years now and I have seen the impact CHS provides. I first moved to the community and began volunteering shortly after the affordable care act passed. CHS was in a state of transition as several of their long-term patients now had insurance, yet we found there were still people falling in the gap. I have been able to provide care to those with acute and chronic illnesses as well as injuries who fall in this gap. Most recently I have been providing medication management to our mental health patients.
I say all this to say Church Health Services has always done a great job providing medical, dental, and mental health services to our community. In the midst of so many changes, they have rallied with their supporters to make sure the needs of our neighbors are met.
As we enter 2022, I encourage those who don’t know about Church Health Services to reach out for more information. And if possible, participate by providing a donation during the annual call-a-thon. All money stays right in our community helping our neighbors.
Cathy Nelson, Beaver Dam