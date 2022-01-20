 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Donate to CHS to fill the insurance gap
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Donate to CHS to fill the insurance gap

  • 0

I have been a volunteer physician at Church Health Services for over 5 years now and I have seen the impact CHS provides. I first moved to the community and began volunteering shortly after the affordable care act passed. CHS was in a state of transition as several of their long-term patients now had insurance, yet we found there were still people falling in the gap. I have been able to provide care to those with acute and chronic illnesses as well as injuries who fall in this gap. Most recently I have been providing medication management to our mental health patients.

I say all this to say Church Health Services has always done a great job providing medical, dental, and mental health services to our community. In the midst of so many changes, they have rallied with their supporters to make sure the needs of our neighbors are met.

As we enter 2022, I encourage those who don’t know about Church Health Services to reach out for more information. And if possible, participate by providing a donation during the annual call-a-thon. All money stays right in our community helping our neighbors.

Cathy Nelson, Beaver Dam

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Democracy threatened

The media is so accustomed to lies of Donald Trump that it continues to this day. It allows the Republican Party to make fabricated charges on…

Opinion

LETTER: Small truths upend big lie

Our President spoke of the need to counter, “The Big Lie,” on Jan. 9. We all need to act to make the truth real to Americans and save our democracy.

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Little for mayor

I'm excited for Kyle Little to run for mayor for the city of Portage. I have been a homeowner in Portage for 14 years. While I enjoy living he…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News