LETTER: Donate to CHS to fill the insurance gap

I have been a volunteer physician at Church Health Services for over 5 years now and I have seen the impact CHS provides. I first moved to the community and began volunteering shortly after the affordable care act passed. CHS was in a state of transition as several of their long-term patients now had insurance, yet we found there were still people falling in the gap. I have been able to provide care to those with acute and chronic illnesses as well as injuries who fall in this gap. Most recently I have been providing medication management to our mental health patients.