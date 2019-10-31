The Baraboo Senior Center would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of their Fall Harvest Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Oct. 17.
The number of participants who attended and enjoyed the meal as well as purchased trip raffle tickets, bag drawing tickets and participated in the silent auction was a record. Thanks to:
- The 104 Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie businesses and individuals who donated items for drawings and the silent auction.
- The JS Trippers Band who provided musical entertainment enjoyed by all.
- The hardworking Senior Center kitchen crew who sliced, chopped, poured, cooked and mixed the food for the dinner.
- The Baraboo Senior Center members, who donated food, paper goods and flatware and who provided help by selling tickets, serving, set up and clean up.
The Fall Harvest Spaghetti Dinner was an important fundraiser for the Baraboo Senior Center and it would not have been the overwhelming success that it was without the help of the local businesses and individuals and Senior Center members.
Diane Pillsbury, director, Baraboo Area Senior Citizen Organization, Baraboo
