LETTER: $700 donated in honor of service

In appreciation of your service to our country and community, military, present and past, along with police, fire, EMS and all other service personnel, we are making a $700 contribution, in your name, along with other contributions by our customers, along with several unwrapped toys and games.
We will split this amount and divide it equally between The Community Heroes and Boys & Girls Club of Baraboo, for their distribution to needy families to enhance their Christmas this year. Thanks for your service to our country and community. Merry Christmas to all.
Jack and Dan Meegan, Christmas Valley Tree Farm, Baraboo