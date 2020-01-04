LETTER: Donations help CHS provide needed services

Church Health Services, Inc. is an invaluable service to our community. Their mission to provide mental health and substance abuse services to the needy is an incredible asset. As a retired school counselor from the Beaver Dam Unified School District, I am keenly aware of the emotional needs of our area youth. CHS provides needed, accessible services directly to area students in the school setting. CHS counselors are seeing more than 100 students in the Beaver Dam and Waupun school districts.
CHS has provided me with opportunities, working part-time, to support its vision of accessible services by utilizing my credentials as a school counselor and substance abuse counselor.
CHS is working to expand services to include more alcohol and other drug abuse prevention groups and substance abuse counseling services. Please give to this worthy organization during their January Call-a-thon or any time of the year.
Dan Doyle, Beaver Dam