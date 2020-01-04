LETTER: Donations help CHS provide needed services

Church Health Services, Inc. is an invaluable service to our community. Their mission to provide mental health and substance abuse services to the needy is an incredible asset. As a retired school counselor from the Beaver Dam Unified School District, I am keenly aware of the emotional needs of our area youth. CHS provides needed, accessible services directly to area students in the school setting. CHS counselors are seeing more than 100 students in the Beaver Dam and Waupun school districts.