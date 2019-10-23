The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam and Badger Honor Flight, Beaver Dam Wing, thank all who bowled, bid on an auction item, participated in a raffle or donated money or items for the silent auction for the Oct. 12 Badger Honor Flight bowling fundraiser at Tower Lanes.
Thank you to Breuer Metal-craftsmen, Horicon Bank, Thrivent, and Tower Lanes management and personnel who helped to make the event successful. Many thanks to Kelly McMillan and Diane Rabehl for their total dedication to Badger Honor Flight that helped co-host this event.
Thanks to each of you, the monies earned will be used to support and honor veterans taking the Nov. 2 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. A veteran is never charged to take the flight and all of the gifts they receive are generously given to them thanks to donations from you. We invite you to join the homecoming at the Madison Dane County Airport as these veterans return from their Nov. 2 flight that evening.
Kay Appenfeldt, president, Exchange Club of Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam
