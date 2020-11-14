LETTER: Donations help to end polio around the world

The Baraboo Rotary Club and the Baraboo High School Interact Club thank the community for its support on World Polio Day, Oct. 24. On that day, Rotary Clubs from around the world raised money to help eradicate polio.

A special thanks to local bars and restaurants that donated money for each pint of beer or pizza served, Gem City Saloon & Eatery, Brothers on Oak, Baraboo Burger Company, Pizza Ranch, Downtowner Bar & Grill. The funds raised were matched by the Rotary Club, and that total is matched 2-1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Together, we have raised thousands of dollars that will go toward the eradication of polio.

In the past 12 months, the continent of Africa has been certified free of wild polio transmission. Today, polio is only endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, thanks in great part to Rotary International’s 41-year tradition of fighting the disease. And also, thanks to you and to your generosity. If you would like to donate directly to the Rotary Club of Baraboo’s Polio Plus campaign, or if you are interested in joining Rotary, please use the contact form at baraboorotary.org to reach out to us.