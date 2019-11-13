Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg has dressed up our downtown for the winter holidays. On Nov. 4, the downtown planters were filled with a beautiful new arrangement brought to you courtesy of our generous sponsor, Bank of Wisconsin Dells. Additional funding was provided by DDR and the City of Reedsburg.
A big thank you to The Flower Shop who designed the arrangement and prepped all materials. Thank you as well to the following businesses who pitched in with the installation, Blades & Fades Barber Shop, BMO Harris Bank, Brides-n-Belles Bridal Boutique, Community First Bank, Corner Pub, Dave’s Barbershop, Deli Bean, Double Dip Ice Cream Shop, Family Traditions Tax, Main Street Books, Parkview Bed & Breakfast, Peggy’s Boutique, Reedsburg ArtsLink, Reedsburg Office Supply, Reedsburg Lighting & Home and US Cellular.
DDR consists of businesses and individuals working together to create and maintain a vibrant and welcoming downtown Reedsburg enlivened by exciting events and unique experiences. Anyone interested in supporting our mission can attend. We meet at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 7:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
Sarah Riedel and Kari Walker, Reedsburg
