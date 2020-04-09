LETTER: Dr. Hammer will be missed in Baraboo
LETTER: Dr. Hammer will be missed in Baraboo

Baraboo lost a wonderful doctor and general surgeon in the person of Dr. Edwin Hammer on March 29. I had the pleasure of working as a nurse anesthetist with him for 13 years at St. Clare Hospital. He possessed a calm demeanor that made his patients feel at ease as well as those of us who worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and I thank you for sharing him with us.

As the coronavirus consumes more Americans it’s time we not only distance ourselves from others but perhaps from the hate expressed by those on the internet and in the very pages of this newspaper. In the past I have called out Pat Nash for incessant hateful attacks on President Donald Trump. Then you have Dave Wester who calls Trump Republicans “fascists.” I do not understand his specific level of stupidity, but I do commend his commitment to it.

During the current stimulus bill negotiations, Democrats showed Americans how much they cared for them by wanting funding for migration and refugee assistance, public broadcasting, funds for post office, funds for Agricultural Marketing Services, bio surveillance of wildlife. Republicans win again by limiting Democrats' Christmas wish list.

Fred Williams, Baraboo

