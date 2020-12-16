LETTER: 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'

About every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash. Preliminary data indicates that already in 2020, 166 fatal crashes occurred involving a suspected impaired driver, 31 more than in 2019 at this time.

Randolph Police Department will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Dec. 18 to New Year‘s Day. This is not about stopping, citing or arresting motorists. It’s about saving lives and preventing tragedies.

Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,058 alcohol-related crashes that injured 2,918 people and resulted in 140 deaths. Alcohol is not the only problem. We also see drivers impaired by illegal drugs, prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways, Wisconsin has 5,223 law enforcement officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 310 highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts.

Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you see a driver that you suspect is impaired, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by buckling up, watch your speed, be patient and alert.

Chief Michael Klavekoske, Randolph Police Department, Randolph