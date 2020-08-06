You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Drop the anthem from sporting events
LETTER

LETTER: Drop the anthem from sporting events

The column in Monday's paper, "Time to consider separating anthem from sporting events", written by Brian Landers, was definitely timely and I couldn't agree more.

As I think about it, I can't think why any sporting event should begin with the national anthem. There is nothing "national" about any sporting event, except perhaps for part of the name of the teams or leagues. Omit this practice now.

Lynn Javoroski, Juneau

