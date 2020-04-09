LETTER: DWD should investigate teacher pay

In reference to the April 3 story about all that the Baraboo School District School Board is doing for their staff so they don't have to undergo any more suffering from this virus and not being able to work: Maybe someone should interview the employees and find out what they are actually doing, just a hint. They are wanting them to pay back anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000 to cover for a mistake made by them. How is this helping their staff, less burden and anything else in between? This so against workers' fair labor laws, just to name a few.