LETTER: Earth Day calls for action

Earth Day is celebrated less since we are in a pandemic this year, but it is more important than ever. Four years of regressive climate policies by our former president makes current actions more urgent.

The climate crisis requires bold action, but even more bold changes in the way we think. I guess I have always been conservative since I grew up with six of us in a 600-square-foot house without plumbing. My older sisters carried water a block, from a friend's well. So when President Jimmy Carter declared an energy crisis when we were building a house in 1978 in Mineral Point, we had a company from Baraboo install solar heating. You can see these systems on some Baraboo houses.

Today, the house we live in has solar electricity consistent with my conservative attitude toward natural resources. Sauk County residents and businesses can invest in solar power through the Grow Solar Sauk County program. This is a group-buy process where you get discounts if enough people buy solar systems for their home or business. We put in a small system and our electrical bill is now below $100 per month. Just search the net for “growsolar Sauk” or visit growsolar.org/sauk-co.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo