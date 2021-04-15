LETTER: Educators should build not break our future

Laziness is not synonymous with timeliness. A friend of mine's child was given a page to copy word for word on the topic of laziness that apparently Portage School District has cleared to give when high school students submit late assignments. This is a repercussion that accompanies the assignment credit not being given. Not only is the piece belittling but it is not paired with anything but apathy from the educators giving it.

We live in a world where people are overwhelmed, especially those working hard juggling multiple jobs. Is it not the educators job to ask why just as much as the students? If they are seeing tardiness have they had a dialog with the pupil as to why this is happening? Timely people are not always hard workers, they show up on time but never put forth effort.

Students these days juggle real jobs and life situations just like adults. The pressure of time management is imposed on them yet the teaching of it isn't a mandatory class until undergrad programs. It's not an educator’s job to label a child with words that have no positive connotation. Remember educators, you are to build, not break our future.

Katherine Linda, Portage