LETTER: Eisenga's fraud harms all

The Feb. 18 article on Michael Eisenga was noteworthy, because it was such an accurate depiction of the state of our society. The personal values of this subject were so despicable as to make one despondent about the future of our country. Although his scheme was fairly sophisticated, the purpose was not. He was trying to gain advantage by currying favor with those in power--not to benefit his family, community or his religion. To the contrary, it was to deprive his own children of the financial security a court had provided them.