LETTER: Elect Adams in 37th Assembly

After a decade of blunders, miscalculations, shortsighted policies, and downright shady deals, Wisconsin Republican legislators are now offering trinkets, so voters will look the other way. It started in 2011, when they redrew district maps in secrecy—at taxpayer expense. These unfair maps have kept them in control, while undermining the state.

They immediately passed a divisive “Act 10,” at the expense of public employees. General funding for public education has also lagged in years after.

The results? The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reports that by 2018, per-pupil spending increased only 4.3%--ranking 49th in the nation—and teacher salaries ranked 27th with teacher shortages. Since 2016, nearly two-thirds of state school districts have had to go to school referendums. Correctional facilities are dangerously understaffed.

While our roads were crumbling, Republicans signed a deal with Foxconn—offering them billions of taxpayer dollars. Fortunately, Gov. Tony Evers got us out of that mess—as he has had to do with other GOP mistakes.

Our governor wants more money spent on education, health care, homelessness, the broken unemployment system, etc.—to strengthen our state. Republicans just want to bribe you.