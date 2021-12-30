 Skip to main content
LETTER: Election fraud investigations must end
LETTER

Citizens expect our representatives to give great care to the taxpayer dollar. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos allocated $676,000 for investigation of the 2020 Presidential Election directed by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Speaker Vos has announced the investigations to carry over to 2022 and incur even greater expense.

The Heritage Foundation has determined the 2020 elections in Wisconsin were among the country’s best for security and integrity based on the Foundations best practices recommendations.

The Associated Press reports that of the 6 million votes cast in Wisconsin, 31 were referred for possible voter fraud in 6 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Prosecutors have refused to file charges in 26 of these 31 cases.

Proceeding as though fraud occurred undermines the public’s perception that elections are fairly conducted and it is an insult to our election clerks.

When is it time for Assemblyman Tony Kurtz and State Senator Howard Marklein to advise Speaker Vos this costly charade is enough?

Leon Radant, Mauston 

