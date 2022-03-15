LETTER: Election investigation is a clown show

An attorney working for Michael Gableman and his investigation of the 2020 election has said that, "we are in danger of our investigation turning into a circus."

Well, the investigation certainly is a clown show.

I recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, after being summoned to Florida by Donald Trump, saying he was going to appoint someone to investigate the election who everyone would be impressed with.

I have instead been unbelievably unimpressed with Michael Gableman and the "work" he has been doing since last summer.

According to 761 pages of records ordered released by Dane County Judge Frank Remington, Gableman was still buying furniture and figuring out how to store files in November. Judge Remington stated in court that "this has been much to do about nothing, that these documents do not support the argument that there has been an investigation, much less the conclusions that have been made by the Office of Special Counsel."

Well, the investigation has accomplished one thing: It has spent over a half a million tax dollars, and it has allowed Michael Gableman to pay himself $11,000 a month which, by April, will total $121,000.

Enough is enough, Mr. Vos. End this farce!

Gary Cox, Beaver Dam