LETTER: Election results

Fake counts are those where someone had their finger on the scales to swing the tally for their side. A cheater is someone who signed another person's ballot, voted twice, no longer lives in the state or voting precinct, did ballot harvesting in a senior living facility and voted for someone else, signed multiple ballots provided to another voter, voted for someone who is no longer alive, not a legal citizen of the USA, has been disqualified from voting for criminal offenses or voted in more than one voting district or state.

I believe that these things may have occurred in this election and we as citizens have the right to know who, when and where and corrected before the election is certified. People who did these crimes need to be punished and or significantly fined and their vote thrown out. Those actions are really third world procedures and are not allowed in the USA. Maybe a way to correct this is by having an accurate identification system such as DNA or retinal scans for every person at the time of vote. These identification scans could be added to our driver's license or personal I.D. card.