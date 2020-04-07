LETTER: Election should have been rescheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's a pandemic going on. Wisconsin, like most states, has a “shelter in place” order. To stop spreading this virus, feeding this pandemic.

But what about (Tuesday's) election? We will be doing the opposite of what scientists say we should. People packed into confined space for extended periods of time. First, they become petri dishes. Then they become vectors. Gateways through which the virus can expand its reach. Through which more of us can die.

It didn’t have to be this way. Others states have rescheduled their elections. They do not ask their citizens to risk death, of themselves and their loved ones, to exercise their right to vote.

But Wisconsin’s Republican legislators insisted on this.

What is wrong with them? Do they not believe the science?

Of course they do. They’re not stupid. They simply do not care. If death helps them retain their iron grip on power, then death is their ally. If innocents must die for them to rule, then so be it.

We may righteously condemn them for their sins. But it is only through us that they have power. Let us remember in November. Let us reclaim their power. Otherwise, the sin becomes ours.

Mark Davis, Rio