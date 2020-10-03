LETTER: Electoral College should be abolished

I would like to put in my two cents about the Electoral College. It seems to that even if candidate two beats candidate one in the popular vote, which is by the way how it should be, that the voting populace should be heard about who they want to be the leader of our nation. Isn't that our right as American citizens, to make and choose who we want and not the Electoral College. So if candidate two beats candidate ine by say 3, 4 or 5 million votes, he should be the one who will lead our country, not to be decided by a group of people who say they want so and so in the Oval Office and thus basically saying our votes do no good because they'll pick who ever they want for the job. Do away with the Electoral College and let the people be heard. I don't agree with the Electoral College nor have I ever agreed with it. Let the right man win by a popular vote.