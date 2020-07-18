LETTER: Electoral college should be done away with in U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a voter of 80+ years of age and I think the electoral college should be done away with, now. When a small group of people vote for anybody running for office and completely disregard the popular vote, I think it's high time we have an end to it. For instance, if one candidate wins the popular vote, say by a 10 million showing and yet his/her opponent garnishes only, say 10,000 votes and yet gets voted into office, there is certainly something wrong with the system.

It is, in my American way of thinking, that if something like this were to happen, then the whole political system (electoral college) is flawed and needs to be eliminated, post haste. I have been a voter now for 60+ years and it was always that the person running for office who received the most votes is the one who should be sitting in the Oval Office.

Come on, Americans, let's take our country back. Vote with a plan this November. And do away with this stupidity of gerrymandering. It's as useless as a cub bear with boxing gloves on, trying to get honey out of a comb.

Gene Wood, Baraboo