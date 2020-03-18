LETTER: Empty Bowls fundraiser raises more than $1,500
LETTER: Empty Bowls fundraiser raises more than $1,500

I am writing to thank the greater Sauk Prairie community for their support of Empty Bowls: Sauk Prairie. I am pleased to announce that the event exceeded our original $1,000 goal and raised more than $1,500 to benefit the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry.

Thank you to artists for donating handmade ceramic bowls, businesses and individuals for donating soup and sponsorship's, and patrons for attending the event and purchasing bowls and soup. 100% of the proceeds from this event went to the Food Pantry.

The purpose of Empty Bowls events, currently held around the globe, is to utilize the arts to create positive social change. Arts programs are often seen as “frills,” the non-necessary programs first to be cut from school and government budgets. Empty Bowls reminds us that art is a powerful tool to positively impact our communities.

Kristina Coopman, Prairie du Sac

