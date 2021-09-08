LETTER: End Frostman columns

The Baraboo and Portage newspapers provided another example of irresponsible behavior on Sept. 2. They published another Scott Frostman column in which he insists his right to infect you with the deadly COVID virus overrides your right to stay healthy and live.

When the pandemic first came to the U.S. almost two years ago, both newspapers carried the asinine Michael Reagan columns that pooh-poohed it. Someone at Lee-Capital Newspapers had the good sense to end the Reagan columns, but nothing was done about Frostman. His column about assault rifles was more falsehoods and ignorance than wisdom. His characterization of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as “a few nut-job agitators stoking discord” made him a laughingstock. His columns about the pandemic go against the best interests of community health.

Why should health experts who are doing their best to fight the deadly pandemic have to fight our local newspapers too?

Letters to the editor are one thing. Asinine letters could be justified by exposing some of the nutcases in the community. But, the newspapers actually pay Frostman and publish him weekly.

We will never know how many illnesses could have been prevented and lives could have been saved had our newspapers behaved responsibly.

Dave Wester, Baraboo