LETTER: End gerrymandering

It is time to call out another thinly veiled attempt to extend partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin. AB 369/SB385 would require that the current, gerrymandered state electoral maps stay in place through the spring 2022 elections.

There is no good reason for this bill. While it is true that the delay in the release of census data this year will make it impossible to meet current legal deadlines for local redistricting, the process is not so complicated that it cannot easily take place between release of the census data in August and Dec. 1, when the spring election process begins for candidates.

There is an easy fix. Simply pass a bill that extends the current July 1 statutory deadline for counties to complete the redistricting process to Oct. 1, and then give municipalities until Dec. 1 to adopt ward plans and aldermanic districts.

Unnecessarily extending the life of the current gerrymandered districts is likely unconstitutional, will result in court challenges, and further confusion to the process. Say “NO” to AB369 and SB385.

Debra Byars, Poynette