LETTER: End of stay-home order means more people will die

I am journaling for the Wisconsin State Historical Society's COVID-19 journaling project. This is my last entry: “Tonight, May 13, 2020, we learned that the Wisconsin Republicans sued Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home corona virus plan for our state and the Wisconsin-Manufacturers'-and-Commerce's-Bought-And-Paid-For-Republican-Wisconsin-Supreme-Court, in a 4-3 decision, ordered us all to go back to business as usual despite 69 percent of respondents (according to the latest Marquette poll which came out yesterday) saying they agree with Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers said, ‘Now we have no plan and no protections for the people of Wisconsin. It is the Wild West.’"

WMC's President and CEO Kurt Bauer said, "We commend the state Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and understanding that coequal branches of government must work together, especially in times of crisis. Today's decision is a win for the state's economy, countless businesses and hundreds of thousands of unemployed Wisconsinites who are ready to get back to work.’"

Democracy is dead and so are the people of Wisconsin. It is done. Finis.

Susan Holmes, Baraboo