LETTER: End oil company handouts
LETTER

LETTER: End oil company handouts

I urge President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to listen closely to Wisconsin farmers during their visit to the region. During his campaign, President Biden vowed to rural America that he would end oil company handouts that threatened farmers and the biofuel industry. Those promises are more urgent than ever in the wake of a June 25 Supreme Court decision that failed to close a key loophole oil refiners have abused to hold back renewable energy. For farm communities and workers at ethanol plants like Marquis Energy in Necedah, it’s a decision with profound implications.

That’s why it is imperative that this administration stand strong against attacks on the renewable fuel standard. With nine ethanol plants in state, ethanol generates $4.2 billion in Wisconsin’s economic activity and $982 million in wages for the state’s rural families. A strong renewable fuel standard ensures farmers will be able to sell their crops and participate in a growing low-carbon economy.

To protect growth, we need the administration to set strong biofuel targets, as the law requires. Let’s hope President Biden uses his visit with Wisconsin farmers to affirm his commitment to clean, homegrown energy.

Mark Marquis, co-founder of Marquis Energy, Necedah 

