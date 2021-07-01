LETTER: End oil company handouts

I urge President Joe Biden and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to listen closely to Wisconsin farmers during their visit to the region. During his campaign, President Biden vowed to rural America that he would end oil company handouts that threatened farmers and the biofuel industry. Those promises are more urgent than ever in the wake of a June 25 Supreme Court decision that failed to close a key loophole oil refiners have abused to hold back renewable energy. For farm communities and workers at ethanol plants like Marquis Energy in Necedah, it’s a decision with profound implications.