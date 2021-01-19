LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not perfection personified, but he's honest. He will pursue what's best for the majority of U.S. citizens, even citizens that didn't give him their vote. These past four years have tested this democracy beyond just about everybody's imagination. Ruthless decisions and lies have dominated the political landscape. Denials of truth and total lack of leadership prevailed to the detriment of this nation. America somehow survived. Multiple lessons have been learned. Finally, sanity shines through. Enough is enough.