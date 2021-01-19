 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Enough is enough
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Enough is enough

{{featured_button_text}}

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not perfection personified, but he's honest. He will pursue what's best for the majority of U.S. citizens, even citizens that didn't give him their vote. These past four years have tested this democracy beyond just about everybody's imagination. Ruthless decisions and lies have dominated the political landscape. Denials of truth and total lack of leadership prevailed to the detriment of this nation. America somehow survived. Multiple lessons have been learned. Finally, sanity shines through. Enough is enough.

In the future, we have to guard against a recurrence of a man being elected that is irresponsible, inept, narcissistic and void of honesty. He divides the populace at every turn and with reckless abandon, destroys the fundamentals of our very government. He cares not about the destruction he creates. Hopefully, indeed, we've learned a valuable lesson.

Andy Sproule, Beaver Dam

comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Follow God's laws

Why is there such turmoil in our nation? America has lost respect for god. America kills babies. Man has perverted marriage laws by allowing m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News