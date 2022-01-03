LETTER: Enough of Scott Frostman's Republican screeds!

Scott Frostman doesn't like school boards, local government, Gov. Tony Evers, or anybody who calls themselves a Democrat; we get it already. If he has no original thoughts of his own, stop giving him the ink to reprint the Republican Party talking points.

Not all school board, city council or county board members are entrenched, unaccountable and deserving of defeat. Some are doing an excellent job and deserve re-election. Thank goodness for those who stand their ground when confronted by angry constituents outraged over easily debunked conspiracy theories. They do their jobs even when there is no thanks for it. Maybe that is why they are unopposed.

Gov. Evers did not create the COVID-19 pandemic, but he followed the science and took responsible steps to deal with it, over a majority Republican legislature that fought him at every turn. A legislature that now wants to gerrymander their districts in order to protect their seats from anyone who would challenge that majority. Talk about unaccountable.

Ron Johnson has become a cocktail party joke. He never met a conspiracy theory he did not like. And he thinks mouthwash is medicine.

This newspaper can do better Scott Frostman

Timothy Henney, Portage