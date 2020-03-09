LETTER: EPA must enforce Renewable Fuel Standard

Dear editor,

In 2019, nearly two dozen oil refiners applied for exemptions that would allow them to keep ethanol out of the fuel supply, negatively impacting Wisconsin and states across the Grain Belt. Fortunately, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit overturned three refinery exemptions. The court explained that the EPA “abused its discretion” by approving these handouts to massive oil corporations.

This is great news for Wisconsin farmers. As the eighth-largest ethanol producer in the nation, the court ruling sets a national precedent that oil companies can’t siphon away fuel markets renewables. Administrator Andrew Wheeler of the EPA now has a clear direction from the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government: Enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard as Congress intended.

It is time that more ethanol producers across Wisconsin stand up and tell Administrator Wheeler that enough is enough. Follow the law and stand by Midwestern grain producers.

Dan Wegner

Friesland