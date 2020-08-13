LETTER: EPA needs to stop destroying biofuel industry in U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers and biofuels workers in Wisconsin are feeling the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand has plummeted as fewer people are driving, and the future remains unclear. As a result, nearly half the biofuels industry was pushed offline.

Such a large disruption to biofuels has a negative impact across the entire supply chain. Farmers and biofuels plants, along with the industries they support, provide life and vitality to small communities across the state. The industry is responsible for roughly 30,000 jobs in Wisconsin alone, generating significant economic activity. Any decline in biofuels has a ripple effect through our local economies.

Unfortunately, the EPA is considering at least 58 retroactive waiver exemptions, which would deal another major setback to the biofuels industry. By allowing oil companies to push renewable fuels out of the mix, these harmful waivers have already destroyed demand for over 4 billion gallons of biofuels. Any additional exemptions could destroy billions more at a time when we’re already feeling pain.

We aren’t asking for special treatment; we just want to be treated fairly. Working together, we can revive our communities and put the country back to work.

Barb Bontrager, Friesland