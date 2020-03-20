LETTER: Ethanol market continues decline, hurts Wisconsin farmers

Dear editor,

I want to address a problem that confronts tens of thousands of Wisconsin families. The grain production and ethanol industries are major contributors, not only to the agriculture sector, but to rural communities across the state and grain belt. Unfortunately farmers are still being barred from important markets, including those at home.

U.S. ethanol consumption fell for the first time in decades in 2018, and it’s expected to decline further in 2020 and 2021. This is a result of the unprecedented abuse of refinery exemptions by the Trump administration. These exemptions allow oil companies, like Chevron and Exxon, to reduce their ethanol blending as required by the Renewable Fuel Standard. Decreased demand affects the bottom line of grain producers across the Midwest and halts progress toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

A recent ruling from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals would end the abuse of these exemptions - but the EPA is considering an appeal after pressure from big oil interests in Washington. This would only compound the uncertainty already facing rural communities. I urge the president and his administration to remember the people who put him in office and to reinvest in those of us who feed and fuel America.

Paul Bandt

Pardeeville