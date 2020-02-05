LETTER: Euchre group wishes happy 100th birthday to member
LETTER: Euchre group wishes happy 100th birthday to member

On behalf of the Euchre Tuesday Group at the Kilbourn Public Library, I would like to wish one of our favorite players, Marcella Slocum, a very happy 100th birthday on Feb. 9. It’s true that since your fall a few months ago you have not been able to join us, but we truly miss you coming to the library to play each Tuesday at 1 p.m.

It seems like yesterday that you started playing with us. And, yet, I believe it has been at least five years ago already. Your petite stature, bespectacled, fine face fooled many of us at first, but we caught on. You are a very sharp player and so we found you winning often enough.

We hope that you can return to play euchre again, but if not, our wish is that your life will yet be filled with what all of us players ask for, a “loner” every time.

Larry Harvey, Wisconsin Dells

