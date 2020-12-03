LETTER: Evangelical support of Trump questionable

White evangelicals account for about 15% of the American population, but in 2020 they accounted for about 40% of the Donald Trump vote. After four years of President Trump’s lies, racism, support for communist dictators and attacks on American democracy, about 80% of white evangelicals voted for him again, as they had done in 2016. Even the thousands of deaths that resulted from Trump botching the fight against coronavirus did not sway evangelicals, revealing that they are only concerned about right-to-life where it is politically convenient.

This is not the first time in history that conservative religion has gone off the deep end and become a force for evil instead of a force for good. In American history it goes back to the Puritans’ Salem Witch Trials of 1692. In world history, it goes back thousands of years to the Crusades.

Today’s evangelicals bear stark similarities to America’s early Puritans. Both sought to entwine government with religion and replace democracy with theocracy.

Evangelicals claim that God selects our presidents. By their own reasoning, then, God soundly rejected their immoral president, politics and religion in 2020. The special relationship they claim to have with God is also questionable.

Dave Wester, Baraboo