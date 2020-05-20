LETTER: Evers was right in waiting to reopen businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Safer at Home" works to limit hospitalizations and deaths in Sauk County.

We shouldn't be thinking that it’s time to throw all that hard work away. As Gov. Tony Evers has warned, "if we turn the dial too soon, too quickly, we could undo the progress we have made containing this virus."

We all want to move beyond this crisis and rebuild our economy. Recklessly abandoning common sense measures that are protecting our healthcare workers, loved ones, and neighbors before it is safe will make our economic recovery even more challenging. Counties must have adequate testing, hospital capacity and the ability to trace those who have been in contact with ill people.

Before businesses can reopen, counties must complete a risk assessment, develop protection plans that include training employees in how to limit the spread of the virus, providing screenings of employees, disinfectant protocols and physical distancing guidelines. Allowing additional businesses to reopen will not work if businesses are not engaging in safe practices. None of this means anything if customers don’t feel safe, especially most vulnerable seniors.

County/local officials should be vigilant as possible in following and publicly supporting our governor's orders to get back to work safely and responsibly.

Trish Henderson, Reedsburg