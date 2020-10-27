LETTER: Every vote needs to be counted

Nothing is normal about 2020. Our expectations for day-to-day life in 2020 have changed dramatically. Our expectations for the 2020 election need to change accordingly. Namely, unless it’s a landslide, it is quite likely we will not know the results of the presidential election Nov. 3.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says over 1.4 million people have requested absentee ballots. Because of security and safety measures it takes more time to verify and count absentee ballots than electronic ballots. In addition, election officials in Wisconsin cannot even begin to count absentee ballots until election day. Every single one of these votes must be counted.

One of the foundations of our democracy is a free and fair election process. That means every eligible voter should have their voice heard and their vote counted. We should not accept an announcement of either presidential candidate’s victory until every single vote has been verified and counted. We must prepare ourselves to allow our electoral process to unfold as it needs to in these unprecedented times. We need to allow time for every last vote to be verified and counted, whether that takes a day, a week or much longer.