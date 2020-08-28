LETTER: Everything serves a purpose

I believe that nothing happens by accident. Events are called to us in order that we might experience who we really are. The coronavirus is exposing us to the inequities of our American society; white versus people of color, rich vs. poor, self-centered political power vs. limited power of the people, ineptness vs. capability, lies vs. truth and fear vs. courage. Everything serves a purpose, even the pandemic.
Sheila Klicko, Baraboo
