LETTER: Exiting Trump still looking out for his own interests

America’s post-election, what’s-in-it-for-me? President, Donald Trump, may have abandoned the Oval Office, but he hasn’t abandoned his quest to use the presidential office to line his pockets.

Obviously needing more time to golf, tweet and dispute the election results, Trump turned over negotiations for the latest emergency coronavirus relief package to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Nevertheless, there was one thing that multiple-eateries-owning Trump was adamant about, something far more important than any loans to small businesses or payments to cash-strapped individuals. His Donny-come-lately $2,000 payment to individuals was not in his self-serving interest at the time.

Trump’s primary concern was for the reinstatement of the “three-martini lunch” tax deduction. In the 1980s, the 100% federal deduction for “business meals” was reduced to 50%, but now it could all come back.

“I think it’s, frankly, more important than even the other things we’re talking about,” said Trump. “I guess, short term, what you’re talking about, is more important, but long-term, the deduction would be phenomenal.”

You might say you see, at the least, a scintilla of self-enrichment as the motivation behind this move. You might say that. Yes, you most definitely might say that.