LETTER: Expand biofuel industry options

Despite the difficulties facing farmers across the grain belt, we passed a milestone that’s worth celebrating. May 31 marked the one-year anniversary of the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to approve the year-round sale of E15, a fuel blended with 15% ethanol. Now, leading retailers offer E15, and Growth Energy is working with the United States Department of Agriculture and members of Congress to facilitate the additional installation of infrastructure that supports these higher fuel blends.

The year-round sale of E15 expands markets at a time when the industry needs it the most. Last summer, sales of E15 increased by 46% from the previous year on a per-store basis. With drivers now returning to the roads after spending much of the last few months at home, the potential for growth is even greater. That’s encouraging news for the biofuels industry, which supports roughly 30,000 Wisconsin families.

While year-round E15 is a great start, there is still more to do to help farmers and alleviate the struggle facing our rural communities.

Tom Nakielski, Pardeeville