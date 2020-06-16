LETTER: Extremists use angry name-calling to incite anti-government rhetoric

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the 2020 election season progresses, the benefits most Americans support are under attack.

Government enforces laws that preserve clean air, water, and soil; protect the jobless, disabled, needy, elderly; maintain quality parks, schools, streets, safe lighting, and proper garbage/sewer handling; offer police, fire-fighting and EMT services; ensure affordable mail/package delivery; regulate affordable health care; protect employees rights to bargain and organize.

Taxes are the price of a civilized society. As extremists portray "government" as evil, socialistic, etc., we will pay the increased cost of privatizing many of the essentials aforementioned.

At one time, the business owner considered earning 5-10 times more than the average employee a fair return on investment. What is it today?

Wage underemployment is the real "hidden tax" to oppose.

Society can support humane treatment of its citizens through law or accept the anti-government arguments of the extreme.

Is "Do unto others" a worthy goal? Yours? The fight for decency never ends. Speak. Act. Above all. Vote. There's a lot to lose.

Allen Engel, Beaver Dam