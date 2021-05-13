LETTER: FACT is spreading the truth about tobacco in Mauston

Our FACT club in Mauston is a wonderful student-driven organization dedicated to one thing: spreading the truth about tobacco. Ending the vaping epidemic will save our teenagers from an early grave from a variety of different health related diseases which affect a smoker’s body.

Mauston FACT has done many different events to help warn our student body of the dangers of nicotine related addictions. However, FACT cannot just focus on the students of Wisconsin.

Youth who have parents that smoke are six times more likely to smoke. On the other hand, only 8% of youth with parents who have never smoked are likely to smoke themselves. Teaming up with different organizations who try to prevent adults from continuing to smoke will increase our odds of preventing vaping in the stalls in our high schools.

We must educate both youth and adults if we want the smoking giants to lose. Otherwise, the generational smoking crisis will continue to harm people’s health, because of these addictive products.

With this goal for the future of FACT, I hope one day I live in a world where smoking is something of a bygone era. Until then, we must fight with every ounce of our body.

Brody McCluskey, Mauston High School FACT, Mauston