LETTER: Fair Food Festival a tremendous success

Out thanks go out to all of those people who were so hungry for fair food that they came out to get some after the long year without that opportunity. There so many, who were so hungry for it, that some of the concessionaires ran out of product, for which we are very sorry. We appreciate the concessionaires who did come and will be back, along with some others, for the future dates. I am sure they will have plenty of products now that they know that all of our friends near and far are ready for some fair food.