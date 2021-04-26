LETTER: Fair Food Festival a tremendous success

On behalf of the Dodge County Fair Association board of directors, we would thank everyone who came out to the fairgrounds for our first ever Fair Food Festival. We deemed it a tremendous success.
Out thanks go out to all of those people who were so hungry for fair food that they came out to get some after the long year without that opportunity. There so many, who were so hungry for it, that some of the concessionaires ran out of product, for which we are very sorry. We appreciate the concessionaires who did come and will be back, along with some others, for the future dates. I am sure they will have plenty of products now that they know that all of our friends near and far are ready for some fair food.
Again, thank you for your continued support of the Dodge County Fair Association. See you May 8.
Sharon Keil, Dodge County Fair Association, Beaver Dam