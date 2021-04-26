 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Fair Food Festival a tremendous success
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Fair Food Festival a tremendous success

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the Dodge County Fair Association board of directors, we would thank everyone who came out to the fairgrounds for our first ever Fair Food Festival. We deemed it a tremendous success.

Out thanks go out to all of those people who were so hungry for fair food that they came out to get some after the long year without that opportunity. There so many, who were so hungry for it, that some of the concessionaires ran out of product, for which we are very sorry. We appreciate the concessionaires who did come and will be back, along with some others, for the future dates. I am sure they will have plenty of products now that they know that all of our friends near and far are ready for some fair food.

Again, thank you for your continued support of the Dodge County Fair Association. See you May 8.

Sharon Keil, Dodge County Fair Association, Beaver Dam

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: A fake epiphany

If you believe that those in power should be subject to oversight, that transparency is the right approach to important information, that fact…

Opinion

LETTER: Celebrate Earth Day

On Saturday, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. will celebrate Earth Day 2021. It is our hope that the citizens of Beaver Dam will join us in a city cle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News