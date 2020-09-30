 Skip to main content
LETTER: Fair maps for Wisconsin
LETTER: Fair maps for Wisconsin

Mistrust our government's management of the coronavirus? Worried about national security, eroded checks and balances, worsening climate change, declining trade relations, institutionalized racism, lack of jobs, insecure health insurance, attacks on education and voter rights, or any other nightmare happening before your eyes?

Then you might agree with me that America needs help. You can help by voting.

Our future depends on two things. First, competent leadership – which depends on every eligible person voting. Second, we must compel our Legislature to end drawing of voting districts for unequal advantage.

Gerrymandering kills democracy It allows representatives to choose their voters, rather than the other way around. It means our leaders are not accountable to us, because they don’t have to worry about re-election.

We deserve fair maps drawn by a neutral, nonpartisan commission. Vote for candidates who will enact fair maps. Once gerrymandering is banned (as they’ve done in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado and elsewhere, all those problems mentioned above start to fix themselves – because our representatives have to start representing us. Vote by Nov. 3. Get your friends and family to vote. Make sure every name you chose has stated their support for Fair Maps for Wisconsin.

Kathy Cornell, Columbus 

