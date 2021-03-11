LETTER: Fair redistricting needed

Wisconsin needs a fair system of redistricting so voters choose their representatives instead of politicians choosing their voters. Sauk County voters have shown their desire for statewide nonpartisan redistricting.

The Sauk County Board, at its Sept. 19, 2017 meeting, approved a “Resolution to Create a Nonpartisan Procedure for the Preparation of Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Plans.” On Nov. 6, 2018, 62% of voters of Sauk County approved a similar advisory referendum.

The 40-year-old Iowa model is the method most recommended as a pattern for Wisconsin. A nonpartisan committee would oversee the Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau doing the actual redistricting under standards set in law. The state legislature would consider the nonpartisan map for approval. If voted down, the nonpartisan bureau draws another map, under standards, until the legislature approves.

In a nation where the just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, the governed must have a fair opportunity to elect representatives to all government levels that represent their views. The People's Maps Commission is taking comment and testimony from Wisconsin citizens about redistricting. It is time for you to inform the People's Map Commission and your state assembly representative and senator that you want nonpartisan redistricting.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo