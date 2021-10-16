LETTER: Fair voting maps are necessary

Scott Frostman’s Oct. 14 opinion piece on redistricting hit a home run. His “Who’s on First” analogy on gerrymandering helps us understand the importance of a level playing field with voting laws.

His simple fact about one party attaining majority based on the prior 2001 redistricting lines fails to take into consideration these maps were determined by a federal panel back in 2001, as one party’s maps were vetoed by another party’s governor. The 2011 maps were drawn in secret by one party, resulting in manipulating districts to highly favor incumbents.

It seems there are those who would do anything, even change the rules of the game, to maintain control. No matter what party affiliation, I think many people agree we should choose our elected officials through fair voting laws and nonpartisan redistricting. In a democracy, representatives in power should not be able to rig the game to be less competitive, resulting in pre-ordained winners and constituents with alternative viewpoints not being heard.

If you want effective government in Wisconsin, with vibrant discussion, new ideas, and voices heard, elected officials need to be challenged. Call your representatives to support fair voting maps. It’s the right thing to do.

Barbara Brown, Mayville