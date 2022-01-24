LETTER: Fairness in voting is required

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs. No matter who their opponent is, the rules and the field layout will give both teams the same opportunity to win.

The same fairness should apply to voters in Packer Land. But things are not fair because the legislative maps drawn in 2011 were unfair and partisan; plus, the legislature has once again ignored the people’s will by tweaking the previous maps for an even more unfair partisan advantage.

Voters have consistently expressed their desire for fairness. A YouGov poll last fall found that 87% of Wisconsin voters from across the political spectrum believe that legislative maps should be drawn to favor neither political party. County boards representing 83% of Wisconsinites have passed resolutions supporting fair maps. Voters in 32 counties have passed referendums supporting fair maps. This month voters from every state Senate district filed a “friend of the court” brief asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reject the Republican-drawn maps and institute a more even-handed approach.

If you believe fair play is a Wisconsin value both on and off the field, call your legislators today and tell them to support a transparent, nonpartisan, redistricting process.

Terri Winscher, Merrimac