LETTER: Fall River Pirate Foundation Card Party a success

Dear editor,

The Fall River Pirate Foundation Card Party and Raffle held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Savanna Oaks Community Center was an outstanding success. The Foundation thanks everyone who bought a raffle ticket or came to play cards. The event raised over $4,500 toward the new Fall River athletic complex.

The Euchre Tournament winner was Cindy Dickerson. Second place went to Jayne Sternel. And there was a tie for third place between Judy Pitzo and Del Foulkes. The Texas Hold’em Tournament winner was Auston Rake and second place went to Kirk Waterworth.

The Cabela’s raffle this year included four gun gift cards. The raffle winners included Matt Hunt who won the Benelli Montefertro 12 Gauge Shotgun, Drue Schlachter who won the Sig Sauer P365 9mm Pistol, Scott Lee who won a Springfield 1911 – 45 caliber Pistol and Robert Searvogel who won the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport II 223 Caliber Tactical Rifle. In addition, Melanie Schroeder won the hand-made quilt commemorating the 2013 Fall River football conference champion team

By working with Cabela’s, winners can claim their prize at the Sun Prairie store or turn in their prize for a gift certificate to purchase anything else in the store.