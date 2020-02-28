LETTER: Fall River Pirate Foundation Card Party a success

Dear editor,
The Fall River Pirate Foundation Card Party and Raffle held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Savanna Oaks Community Center was an outstanding success. The Foundation thanks everyone who bought a raffle ticket or came to play cards. The event raised over $4,500 toward the new Fall River athletic complex.
The Euchre Tournament winner was Cindy Dickerson. Second place went to Jayne Sternel. And there was a tie for third place between Judy Pitzo and Del Foulkes. The Texas Hold’em Tournament winner was Auston Rake and second place went to Kirk Waterworth.
The Cabela’s raffle this year included four gun gift cards. The raffle winners included Matt Hunt who won the Benelli Montefertro 12 Gauge Shotgun, Drue Schlachter who won the Sig Sauer P365 9mm Pistol, Scott Lee who won a Springfield 1911 – 45 caliber Pistol and Robert Searvogel who won the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport II 223 Caliber Tactical Rifle. In addition, Melanie Schroeder won the hand-made quilt commemorating the 2013 Fall River football conference champion team
By working with Cabela’s, winners can claim their prize at the Sun Prairie store or turn in their prize for a gift certificate to purchase anything else in the store.
The Fall River Pirate Foundation, a 501(c)(3), was organized by a group of parents to raise funds for the new athletic complex in Fall River. The Card Party and Raffle is the first of two large annual events sponsored by the Foundation. The Tri-Lazy triathlon, a bike/canoe/run event is set for Sept. 19, 2020. More information about the triathlon can be found at active.com or the Pirate Foundation website at fallriverpiratefoundation.com.
Event sponsors included Cabela’s, Savanna Oaks Community Center, Columbus Family Restaurant, Fast Lanes, and Uncle Muncle’s Caramel Corn.
Doug Waterworth
Fall River Pirate Foundation