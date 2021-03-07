LETTER: Fan letter received

I want to publicly thank whoever sent me the unsigned, typed fan letter without a return address. Your thoughtfulness put a smile on my face and a song in my heart.

Your sincere response to my letters to this newspaper has motivated me to share more of my opinions. Had you identified yourself, I’d send you a personal thank you.

Being both proud and humbled to be so honored, I posted a photo of the letter on my Facebook page enabling other fans to share the enjoyment.

You suggested I eschew “the main street media” to watch Fox News or Newsmax. I already do occasionally, but I missed the report that Joe Biden wears an earpiece so that he can be told when to salute the military and that “presidents day is cancelled until we have a President!!!”

Thanks for filling me in.

Referring to speedy postal ZIP codes, and obviously eager for more of my opinions, you suggested that when I consider writing again, I “ZIP it.”

I will, post haste.

Anonymous, loyal and ardent fan, it’s because of people like you that I write the letters. It’s absolutely wonderful to be so appreciated. I shall not fail you.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells